JKBOSE Class 11 Result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of JKBOSE 11th Bi-annual Exam 2019 on its official website.

All the Bi-annual private students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2019 can check their results on jkbose.ac.in.

Here’s How to Check JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website i.e., jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on results link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Now enter all the required login credentials.

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 6: Your class 11 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the JKBOSE class 11 result 2019 for future reference.

About Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE):

Established under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, the purpose of JKBOSE is to hold public exams for secondary and higher secondary classes, declare results, provide diplomas and certificates, prepare syllabi and print textbooks and so on.