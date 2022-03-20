JKBOSE 11th Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will soon declare the Class 11th Result 2021 for Kashmir Division on its website. According to the media reports, the results will be announced today, March 20, 2022. Once declared, the students can download the JKBOSE 11th Results from the official website, jkbose.nic.in.Also Read - Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Posts at incometaxindia.gov.in| Check Last Date, Age Limit Here
Step by Step Guide to Download JKBOSE 11th Result 2022:

- Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, jkbose.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ Section.
- Now click on the Kashmir Division Option.
- Click on the link that reads, “JKBOSE 11th Result 2021.”
- Now, enter the required credentials such as roll number, and submit.
- The JKBOSE 11th Result will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.