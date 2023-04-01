Home

JKBOSE Class 11th Exam Date Revised For Soft Zone Areas; Details Inside

KBOSE Class 11th Revised Datesheet 2023: According to the JKBOSE class 11 revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on April 16 will now be conducted on April 26, 2023.

JKBOSE Class 11th Exam Date Revised For Soft Zone Areas; Details Inside.(Freepik.com)

JKBOSE Class 11th Exam Date Revised: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the examination date for the Higher Secondary Part-1st (Class 11th) Annual (Regular) 2023 Soft Zone Areas of UT of J&K. According to the JKBOSE class 11 revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on April 16 will now be conducted on April 26, 2023.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the date of examination of the subjects scheduled to be held on 16-04-2023 (Sunday) for Higher Secondary Part-1st (Class 11th) Annual (Regular) 2023 Soft Zone Areas of UT of J&K has been now re scheduled, in view of the N.D.A examination to be conducted by U.P.S.C on the same date across the country,” JKBOSE in an official notification said. Students can download the official notice by visiting the official website of the Board at jkbose.nic.in.

Datesheet Revised For These Subjects

The examination of the subjects which were scheduled to be held on said date, i.e. Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, English Literature and Food Technology will now be held on April 26, 2023.

JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 Revised Timetable PDF Notice – Direct link

Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Board Official Website

How to Download Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 11 Revised Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

at On the homepage, go to the Jammu Division section.

Click on the link that reads, “Change of Date of Examination of Class 11th Annual Regular 2023 from 16-04-2023 to 26-04-2023 Soft Zone Areas.”

A PDF document will appear on the screen.

The JKBOSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully. Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) for the latest updates.

