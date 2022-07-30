JKBOSE 11th Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 11th Result 2022 for the Jammu Division today, July 30, 2022. Students who have appeared for the examination can download the JKBOSE 11th Result 2022 from the official website, jkbose.nic.in. It is to be noted that the result has been declared for the south zone.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 16 Posts Till August 11| Check Pay Scale, Application Link Here

This year, the JKBOSE Class 11 examination was held between April 20 to May 13, 2022, for the Jammu Division. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ Section.

Now click on the Jammu Division Option.

Click on the link that reads, “View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th), Session Annual Regular-2022 (SZ), Jammu.”

Now, enter the required credentials such as roll number, and captcha code.

Now click on the submit option.

The JKBOSE 11th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the result from the link given below. For more details, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.