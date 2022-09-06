JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 11th result 2022, today, September 06, 2022. Students who have appeared for the examination can download the JKBOSE Class 11th result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at jkbose.nic.in.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5008 Posts From Sept 7 at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here

To access the JKBOSE 11th Class result 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her roll number and registration number. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the mark sheet.

How to Download JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ Section.

Click on the “JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022” link.

Now, enter the required credentials such as roll number, and captcha code.

Now click on the submit option.

The JKBOSE 11th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.