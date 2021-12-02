JKBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Latest News: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, JKBOSE Class 12 Exam 2021 for physical education paper has been postponed by seven days. Now the exam paper will be held on December 11, 2021. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on December 4, 2021. However, the candidates must note that the exams for other subjects would continue as per the schedule. As per the official notification, the exams of Arts, Commerce, Science and Home Science Streams scheduled for December 4, 2021, will continue. For more details, the students can check the notice on the official website jkbose.nic.in.Also Read - JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2019 Declared at jkbose.ac.in

“It is hereby notified for information of all the stakeholders in general and concerned examinees in particular that the examination of Physical Education subject of ongoing Higher Secondary Examination Part-II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2021, scheduled on 04th of December 2021 has been postponed and shall be held on 11th of December, 2021,” the notification reads.

However, the board has not given any reason for the postponement of the examination. The social media reports have indicated that the seal of the Physical Education question paper was found broken in some of the examination venues.