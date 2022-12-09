JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 Out For Jammu Division; Know How to Check 12th Scores at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022 at jkbose.nic.in: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for the Class 12 Jammu division (bi-annual) exam for the summer zone. Eligible candidates can check and download the JKBOSE Class 12 part two exam by visiting the official website at jkbose.nic.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scores and mark sheet.

DIRECT LINK: Download JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022

How to Download JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022 at jkbose.nic.in?

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) a t jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, the “Result” section. Under the result tab, click on the ‘Jammu Division’ section.

Now click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Bi-Annual 2022 – Jammu Summer Zone.”

Enter your login credentials such as roll number, registration number, and captcha code, and now click on the submit option.

Your JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual 2022 – Jammu Summer Zone will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

