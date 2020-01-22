JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday declared the JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2019 on its official website jkbose.ac.in.

All those who appeared for the exam can visit the aforementioned website. In case, the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may check results later.

Know here steps to download JKBOSE 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Now, enter your roll number and click on View result

Step 4: Click on Submit. Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your result. Take a print-out of the same for future reference.