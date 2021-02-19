JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released Class 12th Result 2020 for the Jammu Division – Winter Zone. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results for the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 Regular examination on the official website jkbose.ac.in. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Time Tables 2021 RELEASED, Download Date Sheets Here

In a bid to ensure easy availability of JKBOSE Class 12 Results, the board has published them on the official website. However, with the intention to keep the result information and personal details of the students' private, the scorecard has been made available only via the input of exam roll number.

Here's how to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 Jammu Winter Zone:

Go to the official website jkbose.ac.in

On the home page, click on the activated link for Higher Secondary Part Two Class 12th Annual

Regular Jammu Winter Zone Result link – or click on the link here

A new window would open

Enter your roll number and click on View Result to check your result

Your JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Direct Link to Check JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part Two Results

The Jammu Division’s Summer Zone results were announced by the board in April. This year, the results and examinations have been delayed due to the lockdown because of the pandemic. The summer zone result were declared on June 28, 2020 with the pass percentage of 77%. This year, the summer zone examinations are scheduled from April 1 to April 29, 2021.