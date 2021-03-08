Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has finally declared the JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for the Kashmir division. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website, jkbose.ac.in. Notably,the JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 is for the regular batch of the Kashmir Division. Also Read - JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 likely to be Announced Tomorrow, Check JK Board Class 12 Results at jkbose.ac.in

Direct link to check scores here Also Read - LIVE NOW: JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Jammu Division DECLARED at jkbose.ac.in, 66.56% Students Pass

Follow These Steps to download the JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 Also Read - JKBOSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2021 Released for Jammu Zone, Exams to begin from THIS DATE | Details Here

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 displayed on home page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input field

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number, verify it and submit it on the website

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard in PDF format or take printout for future reference

JKBOSE Class 12th examination for annual regular students took place in mid-November last year. A total of 58,514 students had appeared in the exam.