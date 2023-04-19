Home

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Expected Soon at jkbose.nic.in; Tentative Date, How to Check Marksheet Here

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the result for the Class 12 Annual (Regular) examinations 2023 soon. The JKBOSE Board 12th result 2023 will be declared on the official website of the Board – jkbose.nic.in. It is to be noted that the results will be published for the science, commerce, and arts streams. The JKBOSE Class 12th exams 2023 for the soft zones area were conducted from March 08 to April 02, 2023. Below are the steps through which you can check and download the result.

JKBOSE Board Result 2023: Where to CheckMarksheet?

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time(Tentative)

The board is likely to declare the 12th science, commerce, and arts stream results by the month of May 2023. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

How to Download Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the Jammu Kashmir board exams 2023 can check their class 12 results by using their roll number and school code. The officials will let the students know when and where to check the board results in the upcoming weeks.

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

at On the homepage, go to the Kashmir Division section.

Click on the link that reads, “Result For Class 12th Session Annual Regular 2023 (Soft Zone) JK UT.”

Enter the login credentials such as JKBOSE Class 12th roll number .

. The JKBOSE class 12th mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

JKBOSE class 12 Result 2023: Know About Re-evaluation Process

Students who wish to have their answer sheets reevaluated after the declaration of the board results may do so through the JKBOSE 12th re-evaluation. Students can apply by visiting the official website and completing the online application form there. Soon after the process is finished, the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th re-evaluation will be made available on the website. For more updates, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

