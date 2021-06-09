JKBOSE Exams 2021 Cancelled: Keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday cancelled the Class 11 and 12 board exams. Issuing a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir L-G’s office said: “In view of the safety and well-being of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled.” Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams 2021: Mamata Banerjee Govt Forms Expert Committee Seeking Opinion

In another tweet, the L-G said, “The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly.” Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Corona Curfew Extended

In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled: Office of LG of J&K Also Read - Cancel Board Exams 2021: List of States That Are Yet to Take Final Decision on Class 12th Board Exam — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

In April this year, the JKBOse had cancelled Class 10 board exams 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) had started the class 10th exams on April 3 but stated that the ongoing class 10th exams have been cancelled.

As per the official schedule of JKBOSE, the class 12th exams were to continue till April 29. JKBOSE class 10th exams were to conclude on April 24. However, the exams have been interrupted mid-way due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.