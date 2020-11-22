JKBOSE Kashmir 10th bi-annual Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday released the result for its bi-annual 2019-20 exams for Class 10 students in Kashmir division. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website – jkbose.ac.in. Also Read - Another Jaish Terrorist Arrested From J&K's Pulwama by Security Forces

The JKBOSE bi-annual Board Exam 2020 for Kashmir division was conducted from November 11. As of now, students can access their Class 10 scorecards online and it will contain their personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status.

Here's how to check JKBOSE Kashmir 10th bi-annual Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the first tab for ‘JKBOSE class 10 Kashmir bi-annual result’

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the given field and click on the ‘View Result’ tab

Step 4: Your result will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future purposes.