JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday declared the much-awaited 10th Result 2021-22 for the Kashmir Division on the official website – jkbose.nic.in, Times Now reported. Local media stated that students can check their scores on third-party sites using their name, roll number, etc as the official website has crashed down due to heavy online traffic flow. Students are advised to keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.

Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board State Board of School Education, jkbose.nic.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Section. Click on the Kashmir Division Option. Click on the link that reads, ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2021.‘ A new window will open. Now, enter the required credentials such as roll number, and submit. The JKBOSE Result will appear on the screen. Save, Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

JKBOSE had conducted the Class 10 board exams or the Secondary School examination for the Kashmir division from November 9 to November 27, 2021, in the province across the state. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Board was expected to release the result by February 12, 2022, however, due to some unavoidable reasons, it was delayed.