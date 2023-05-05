Home

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Soon at jkbose.nic.in; Know How to Check Scores Via SMS

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE), the exam conducting body, will declare the result for the Class 10 and Class 12 Annual (Regular) examinations for the soft zone and hard zone areas of UT of Jammu Kashmir anytime soon. Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 as well as JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2023 by logging into the official website at jkbose.nic.in. To access the JKBOSE Result 2023, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket.

The JKBOSE Class 12th exams 2023 for the soft zones area were conducted from March 08 to April 02, 2023. Meanwhile, the JKBOSE Class 10th exams 2023 were held from March 9 to April 5, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the JKBOSE 10th examination for the hard zone from April 8 to May 9, 2023. The Board conducted the JKBOSE Class 12th examination for the hard zones between April 11 to May 15, 2023. One can check the steps to check and download the result.

How to Check JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2023?

The name of the student, marks obtained by the student, parent’s name, and roll number of the student are some of the details that are mentioned on the JKBOSE mark sheet.

Visit the official website of the Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Click Here to Download JKBOSE Result 2023.”

Enter the login details and click on the submit option.

Your JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS?

Go to the text message application on your mobile phone.

Students seeking Class 10th results have to type “JKBOSE10” followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 5676750.

Students seeking Class 12th results have to type “jkbose” followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 567675.

You will receive your JKBOSE 10th, 12th marks statement via SMS.

