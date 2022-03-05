JKBOSE 11th Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will soon declare the Class 11th Result 2021 for Jammu Division on its website. According to the media reports, the JKBOSE Class 11th Results can be expected in the first week of March 2022. However, no official statement has been made by Board.Also Read - VITEEE 2022: Registration Process Begins For BTech Courses at viteee.vit.ac.in| Here’s How to Apply
Once declared, the students can download the JKBOSE Results from the official website, jkbose.nic.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps through which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 6421 Headmaster Posts Begins Today; Here's Direct Link
JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2021-22: Here’s How to Download
Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 202 Posts to End Soon, Apply Now at indianbank.in
- Step 1: Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board State Board of School Education, jkbose.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ Section.
- Step 3: Now click on the Jammu Division Option.
- Step 4: Click on the link that reads, ‘View Result of Secondary School Examination (11th Class), Session Annual Regular 2021, (WZ) Jammu Division.’
- Step 5: Now, enter the required credentials such as roll number, and submit.
- Step 6: The JKBOSE Result will appear on the screen.
- Step 7: Save, Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.