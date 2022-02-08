JKBOSE Results 2021-22: The wait for Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, (JKBOSE) results 2021-22 for Kashmir Division students is about to end this week as the Class 10, 12 result are likely to be announced soon. As per reports, the JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 is expected to be announced within a day or two, while the JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 is expected on February 12 on jkbose.nic.in.

All students who appeared for the exams must note that the information about the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 dates for Kashmir Division are only as per local media reports and as of now, there is no official confirmation via the official website. Jammu and Kashmir Board Exam students may please note that as soon as the Kashmir Division result 2021 is declared, they can go online and check teh result in the official website i.e., jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Exams for Kashmir Division were conducted in the months of November – December 2021 in offline mode. 12th result, which is expected tomorrow, will be released for all streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce, together.

Earlier this month, JKBOSE had published the JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 for students from Jammu Region. The Jammu and Kashmir Board had also announced the Merit List and list of Toppers for all streams separately. For the JKBOSE Kashmir Division Results too, the board is expected to declare the JKBOSE Results 2021-22 Toppers cum Merit List for both classes i.e., Class 10 and Class 12 along with a stream-wise merit list for Class 12 students.