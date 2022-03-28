JKCET 2022: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has already started the JKCET 2022 application form. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, www.jkbopee.gov.in. Applicants must note that the last date to register for the JK Common Entrance Test (CET Engineering)-2022 is April 7, 2022. The Board will conduct the exam on May 22, 2022.Also Read - RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Registration For 9 Posts Begins at rbi.org.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Important Dates to Remember

Release of JKCET 2022 application form: March 17, 2022

Last date for filling the online application forms: April 7, 2022

Online payment Last Date: April 7, 2022

Document Uploading last Date: April 7, 2022

Date of Entrance Test: (Tentatively): May 22, 2022

JKCET 2022: Step by Step Guide to Register

Go to the official website of JKCET, www.jkbopee.gov.in

On the homepage, click on CET(Engineering) section.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to fill the application option.”

Enter the details such as the name of the candidate, Father’s name, mother’s name, and other details and click on the submit option.

Pay the application fee. Upload the necessary documents.

Save, Download and take a print of the application form for future reference.

JKCET 2022: Click Here to Apply

Fee: Candidates are required to pay Rs 1200 as an application fee. The examination shall be conducted at Jammu/Srinagar Centres simultaneously.

JKCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The Applicant must: