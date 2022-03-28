JKCET 2022: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has already started the JKCET 2022 application form. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, www.jkbopee.gov.in. Applicants must note that the last date to register for the JK Common Entrance Test (CET Engineering)-2022 is April 7, 2022. The Board will conduct the exam on May 22, 2022.Also Read - RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Registration For 9 Posts Begins at rbi.org.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here
Important Dates to Remember
- Release of JKCET 2022 application form: March 17, 2022
- Last date for filling the online application forms: April 7, 2022
- Online payment Last Date: April 7, 2022
- Document Uploading last Date: April 7, 2022
- Date of Entrance Test: (Tentatively): May 22, 2022
JKCET 2022: Step by Step Guide to Register
- Go to the official website of JKCET, www.jkbopee.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on CET(Engineering) section.
- Click on the link that reads, “Click here to fill the application option.”
- Enter the details such as the name of the candidate, Father’s name, mother’s name, and other details and click on the submit option.
- Pay the application fee. Upload the necessary documents.
- Save, Download and take a print of the application form for future reference.
Fee: Candidates are required to pay Rs 1200 as an application fee. The examination shall be conducted at Jammu/Srinagar Centres simultaneously. Also Read - RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Apply For 294 Posts at rbi.org.in Before April 18
JKCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The Applicant must: Also Read - Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Today is Last Date to Apply For 81 Junior Technician Posts; Apply Soon at bnpdewas.spmcil.com
- be a Domicile of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh as the case may be, however in respect of Candidates of UT of Ladakh, ST certificate issued by the Competent Authority of Ladakh shall be treated as Domicile Certificate;
- have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized statutory Board with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and with at least 45% marks taken together for Open Merit Category candidates including the Children of Defence Personnel, Children of Para Military Force, Children of J&K Police Personnel and candidates possessing outstanding proficiency in sports and 40% marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST and Other Socially and Educationally Backward classes. For more details, click on the link given below.