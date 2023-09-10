By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JKPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2023 Answer Key Released at jkpsc.nic.in | Direct Link Here
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the answer key for the written examination for the post of Assistant Professor on Wednesday.
JKPSC Update: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the answer key for the written examination for the post of Assistant Professor on Wednesday. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the answer keys through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. To recall, the written examination for the post of Assistant Professor (Commerce, Industrial Chemistry, Renewable Energy, Dogri, Mathematics, and Physics) was held on September 10.
Direct link to check the answer keys
JKPSC Assistant Professor answer key 2023: Know how to download
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the answer key:
- Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Written Examination for the posts of Assistant Professor(s) (Commerce, Industrial Chemistry, Renewable Energy, Dogri, Mathematics and Physics), 2023 – Provisional Answer Key”.
- Key in your login details
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take print for future reference
