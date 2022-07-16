JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission(JKPSC) has released admit card for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 from the official website of the Commission at jkpsc.nic.in. It is to be noted that the JKPSC CCE hall ticket was issued on Friday, July 15.Also Read - SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Assistant Manager Posts Before July 31| Check Salary, Other Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card. Also Read - NEET MDS 2022 Merit List Released For AIQ seats; Download Scorecard From July 27

How to Download JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission at jkpsc.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “15/07/2022 Admit Cards for Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary), 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as CCE(Pre) Online Application Form Number and date of birth.

Your JKPSC CCE 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download JKPSC CCE 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.