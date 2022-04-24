JKPSC CCE Exam 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC will begin the application process for the J&K Combined Competitive(Preliminary) Examination, 2022 tomorrow, April 25, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of JKPSC — jkpsc.nic.in — till May 15. Through this recruitment examination, a total of 220 vacancies will be filled in the organization. As per the official schedule, the minimum and maximum age will however be reckoned with reference to January 1, 2022. Applicants can edit/ make changes to the application form from May 16 to 18. The JKPSC CCE Prelims will be held in two sessions. The Prelims exam will tentatively be held on June 26 whereas the Mains exam will be conducted on October 28.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Registration: Application Process For Session 1 Ends Tomorrow: Check Direct Link, Steps to Apply

Vacancy Details

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service: 100 posts

J&K Police(G) Service: 50 posts

J&K Accounts(G) Service: 70 posts

Check Important Dates

The Online application process will begin: April 25, 2022

The Online application process will close date: May 15, 2022

Correction window time period: May 16(12:00 AM) to May 18, 2022(11:59 PM)

The Tentative date of the Preliminary examination: June 26, 2022

JKPSC CEE Main exam tentative date: October 28, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, eligibility criteria, and selection process from the official notification shared below. Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Apply For Good Train Manager Posts; Apply Online at rrchubli.in

Application Fee

After successful submission of the online application form, candidates will be required to deposit the requisite fee through online mode. The amount of fee to be paid is given below: Also Read - AMUL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 4,75,000 Per Annum; Apply For Accounts Assistant Posts at careers.amul.com

General Category: Rs 1000

Reserved Categories: Rs 500

PHC Candidates: NIL

Scheme of Selection

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Preliminary examination(Objective Type)

Main Examination(Written Exam and Interview)

Personality Test(Interview)

JKPSC CCE Exam 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form through the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in — from April 25 to May 15, 2022.