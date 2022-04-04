JKPSC CCE Mains 2021 Admit Card: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in. Along with the admit card, the Commission has released the JKPSC CCE Mains exam schedule.Also Read - DVC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 59 Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts Through GATE Score at dvc.gov.in

JKPSC CCE Mains 2021 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Admit Cards for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination,2021”

Enter your CCE(Mains)Application number and click on submit option.

Your JKPSC CCE Mains 2021 admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The J&K Combined Competitive Mains Examination is scheduled to begin from April 08 to April 17, 2022. One can download the timetable from the steps given below.