JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam from March 8, 2022. Candidates can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of the Commission, jkpsc.nic.in.Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Technician Apprentice, Other Posts on ecil.co.in | Check Eligibility Here

Step by Step Guide to Download JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 187 Posts on upsconline.nic.in | Deets Inside

Go to the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, jkpsc.nic.in. Now visit the What’s New section available on the home page. Click on the link that reads, “Date Sheet for JK Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2022.” A new window will open. The JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 will appear on the screen. Save, Download JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022. Take a printout of JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 for future reference.

The official notification reads, ”The venues of the examination shall be notified separately.” Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 198 Posts on bankofbaroda.in | Apply Via Direct Link Here