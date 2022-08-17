JKPSC Prelims Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Wednesday declared the result for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive(Preliminary) examination 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Commission at jkpsc.nic.in. The Commission conducted the J&K CCE 2022 Preliminary Examination on July 31, 2022, for the eligible applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.Also Read - IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released at ibps.in; Check Exam Date, Direct Link Here
As per the notification, the Mains Examination will tentatively be held with effect from November 21, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result. Also Read - CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 5 to Release Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exams From Aug 21
How to Check JKPSC Combined Competitive(Preliminary) examination result 2022?
- Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission at jkpsc.nic.in.
- On the What New Section, Click on, “J and K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 – Declaration of result thereof.”
- The JKPSC Prelims Result PDF will appear on the screen.
- Scroll down the PDF to check your roll number.
For more details, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.