JKPSC Prelims Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Wednesday declared the result for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive(Preliminary) examination 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Commission at jkpsc.nic.in. The Commission conducted the J&K CCE 2022 Preliminary Examination on July 31, 2022, for the eligible applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

As per the notification, the Mains Examination will tentatively be held with effect from November 21, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

How to Check JKPSC Combined Competitive(Preliminary) examination result 2022?