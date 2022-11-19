JKPSC Mains Result 2022 Declared: Check Direct Link, Score, Other Details on jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Mains Result 2022: As per the results, a total of 648 candidates this time qualified for the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam.

JKPSC Mains Result 2022 Declared

JKPSC Mains Result 2022 Declared: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Saturday declared the Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2021 results on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The candidates now can download the result from the website. Notably, the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam was held from 08 April to 18 April 2022. The seceledt candidates are required to appear for the next round of recruitment.

Also Read:

As per the results, a total of 648 candidates this time qualified for the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam. The selected candidates will be called for Personality Test or Viva Voce and the test is scheduled to be held from 05 December 2022 in the office of the JKPSC at Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu.

JKPSC Mains Result Download

During the personal interview, the candidates are required to produce the original certificates in support of their age, educational qualifications, category, and disability, if any etc. at the time of the personality test.

The call letter for the personality test can be downloaded from the commission’s website i.e. jkpsc.nic.in from 01 December 2022.

JKPSC Mains Exam 2022: Check Mark Sheet

The mark sheet for JKPSC Mains Exam 2022 will be uploaded on the official website within one month from the date of publication of the final result and will remain on the website for a period of 30 days.

JKPSC Mains Exam 2022: Here’s How to Download Result

Visit the website of the JKPSC and click on ‘JK Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021 – Result thereof’ given under ‘Whats New’ Section

Download JKPSC Mains Exam Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates