JKPSC MO Application Correction Window to Open Today, Know How to Edit Form at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023: Registered students will have to log in through the official website — jkpsc.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the essential changes.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Medical Officer (backlog & fresh) in the Health & Medical Education Department. Aspirants who have already submitted their application can make changes, or corrections, to the application form. Registered students will have to log in through the official website — jkpsc.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the essential changes. Candidates can edit their application form till 11:59 PM on February 19, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and steps to edit the application form here.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates Here

Dates to edit some of the fields in the Applications: 17 February to 19 February 2023.

Tentative date for written exam: 17 April 2023

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Details Here

Medical Officer (Backlog Vacancy 1st Special Drive): 180 posts

Medical Officer (Backlog Vacancy 2nd Special Drive): 198 posts

JKPSC MO Salary

Medical Officer: Level-9(52700-166700)

JKPSC MO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Medical Officer: MBBS or Possession of recognized Graduate Medical Qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part 2 of the 3rd schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in the subsection of the section of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Here’s How to Edit Application Form?

Go to the official website of jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the ‘“Correction for JKPSC MO’ link.

Enter the Login credentials such as Application No and Password.

Make the necessary changes and submit the form.

Download the JKPSC Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The written examination will tentatively be held on April 17, 2023. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the JKPSC website jkpsc.nic.in for the latest updates.

