JKPSC PO Recruitment 2023: Interview call letter Out At jkpsc.nic.in, Here’s How To Download

JKPSC PO Recruitment 2023: The interview call letter for the Prosecuting Officer (G) Examination, 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission at jkpsc.nic.in. To access the call letters, candidates need to login into their account using their application form number and date of birth. However, it is important to note that the interview is slated to take place from September 4 to September 15 at Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Office in Solina, Srinagar. A total of 341 individuals have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.
The official notification read, “The candidates shall produce all original certificates or testimonials or mark sheets on the date of interview. The permission to appear in the interview is purely provisional and subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions under rules for the post on the cut-off date.”
JKPSC PO Recruitment 2023: Steps To Download Interview Call Letter
Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission at www.jkpsc.nic.in
Step 2: Then, click on JK Prosecuting Officer 2022 interview call letter link available on the homepage
Step 3: Key in your credentials (application form number and date of birth) and login into your account
Step 4: Once done, the JKPSC PO interview call letter will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Check and download the call letter
Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference
JKPSC PO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Candidates should keep in mind that the selection will be done on the basis of three rounds. The first round will be a preliminary examination, followed by the main examination. If the candidate qualifies in both examinations, then he or she will be called for the personality test.
In case of further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission at www.jkpsc.nic.in.
