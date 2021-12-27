JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the recruitment notification on its official website. Candidates will be hired for the post of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can apply for the above post through the official website, jkpsc.nic.in. The online application will begin from December 28, 2021. The deadline to apply for the post is January 27, 2022. A total of 136 vacancies will be filled through JKPSC Recruitment 2021 process. For further details on JKPSC Recruitment 2021, please scroll down. Note, candidates will be only be allowed to make changes in their application form from January 29 to January 31, 2022.Also Read - Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply For Counsellor, Other Posts on sainikschoolambikapur.org.in Before Jan 14

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Assistant Professor: 136 posts

Age Limit

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category or in-service candidates/government should not be more than 40 years of age. Candidates belonging to RBA/SC/ST/ALC/SLC categories must note that the upper age limit is 43 years. Meanwhile, for PwD candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

According to the official notice, candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Professor must have a good academic record as defined by the Concerned University with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed at the master’s degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. To know more details, candidates are advised to check the official notice.

Application Fee

After the successful submission of the online application form, candidates will be required to deposit the requisite fee through online mode. Candidates belonging to the General category will pay a sum of Rs 1000 as an application fee, whereas reserved categories will pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee. For candidates belonging to PHC categories, the application fee is exempted. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on its official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

Click Here: JKPSC Recruitment Detailed Notification