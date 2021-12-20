JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Medical Officer in the Health and Medical Education Department. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, jkpsc.gov.in. The online application begins from December 20, 2021. The last date to apply for the post is January 19, 2022. A total of 708 vacancies will be filled through JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021 process. For further details on JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021, please scroll down.Also Read - OSCBL Recruitment 2021: Fresh Notification Out For Assistant Manager, Other Posts on odishascb.com | Application Begins From Dec 29

Medical Officer: 708 posts.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application form: December 20, 2021.

The last date to apply Online as well as payment of fee: January 19, 2022.

Dates to Edit Some of the Fields of their Applications: January 22, 2022, to January 24, 2022, up to 11:59 PM

Written Examination date(Tentative): March 06, 2022.

Upper Age Limit

OM: 40 years

PHC: 42 years

RBA/SC/ST/ALC-1B/OSC/EWS/PSP: 43 years

In-Service Candidate/Government: 40 years

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

According to the detailed notification issued by the Commission, the candidate must have an MBBS or recognized Graduate Medical Qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part 2 of the 3rd schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in the subsection of the section of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to ‘General’ categories must pay a sum of Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to Reserved Categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee. Application Fee is exempted for PHC Candidates.

