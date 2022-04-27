JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in. The online application process for the position mentioned above has started today, April 27, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organization. Candidates will be able to make changes/edit their application form from May 28 to 30, 2022. For more details about the JKPSC Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For 26 Posts to Begin From May 10| Check Details Here

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application starts: April 27, 2022

The online application ends: May 26, 2022

Editing of the Online Application Form: May 28 to 30

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon: 35 posts

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate should have done B.V.Sc and A.H.Degree from a recognized university. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the notification shared below: Also Read - Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Registration Last Date Extended Till May 5. Apply For 4161 Posts at educationrecruitmentboard.com

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. The OMR-based written examination will comprise of 120 MCQ/ Objective types questions of 01 mark each to be answered in two hours. Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Advisor Commercial, Other Posts at ongcindia.com| Read Details Here

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General categories are required to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. The reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. PHC category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 26 through the official website — jkpsc.nic.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKPSC.