JKPSC Recruitment 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released a recruitment notification. candidates will be hired for the posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines/Libraiana/PTI at JK (UT) government degree colleges of the Higher Education Department. The online application process will begin on May 30 and end on June 29, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to make changes/edit their application form from June 30 to July 2. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online application starts: May 30

The online application ends:June 29, 2022

Editing of the Online Application Form: June 3o to July 02

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 126 posts

Name of the Subject/ Department and number of vacancy

English – 13

Functional English – 4

English Literature – 1

Physics – 1

Chemistry – 11

Botany – 4

Computer Application – 17

Statistics – 3

Food Science – 1

Food Science and Quality Control – 15

Fisheries – 1

Pol. Science – 3

Punjabi -11

Sanskrit – 2

Dogri – 5

Home Science – 2

Commerce – 3

Maths -2

Geology – 1

Music – 12

Librarian – 13

PTI – 1

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have Ph.D (Relevant Discipline), NET/ SLET/ SET.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rs. 15600-39100 +AGP Rs. 6000 Pre Revised (57000) Level 10

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Age Limit for OM Candidates: 40 Years

Reserved & In Service Candidates: 43 Years

Physically Challenged Candidates: 42 Years

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General categories are required to pay Rs Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the Reserved categories are required to pay Rs 500. PHC category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 29, 2022 through the official website — jkpsc.nic.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKPSC.