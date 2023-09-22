Home

JKSET 2023 Admit Card Released; Download at www.jujkset.in

The JKSET or LASET test is scheduled to be held on October 1, this year. The examination will take place across three centers including Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh.

Teaching is considered one of the noblest professions as it helps to shape the young minds of the country. The University of Jammu has released the admit card for the State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor for Jammu & Kashmir (JKSET) and Ladakh (LASET). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of JKSET at jujkset.in. The JKSET and the LASET examinations are expected to take place on October 1 this year. The examination will be held in the offline mode.

The test will be conducted for 39 subjects at three Centers including Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh. For the unversed, the State Eligibility Test is used to select candidates for the Assistant Professor post in the Universities and Colleges across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The JKSET application window opened on May 5 and closed on June 11. The last date to pay the JKSET application fee 2023 was June 10. Meanwhile, candidates were allowed to make changes to their application between June 15 to June 17.

Documents To Carry Along With The JKSET Hall Ticket 2023

Here is a list of documents that the aspirants are required to carry with them to the examination center along with the JKSET hall ticket 2023 –

1. Passport

2. Aadhar card

3. PAN card

4. Driving License

5. Voter’s card

6. Photocopy of the ID Proof

Aspirants are also advised to check out the official notification by JKSET here.

How To Download The JKSET 2023 Admit Card?

The candidates will be able to download the admit card for the State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor for Jammu & Kashmir 2023 by following the steps provided below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of JKSET at www.jujkset.in

Step 2

Next, click on “Download Admit Card” link

Step 3

After that, put in your login details and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 4

Following this, check and download the admit card

Step 5

Last but not least, do not forget to take a printout for future reference

Candidates will also be able to download their JKSET 2023 admit card directly here.

In order to garner any further information, candidates can check out the JKSET official website at https://www.jujkset.in/index.aspx.

