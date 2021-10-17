JKSSB Exams 2021: The candidates who are preparing for JKSSB exam 2021, we have some important news for you. The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on October 17 released admit cards for JKSSB exam. The candidates can now download the admit cards from the official website of the board i.e. jkssb.nic.in. The hall tickets have been released for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted between October 27 and November 12, 2021.Also Read - UGC Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 80000, Check Last Date, Apply For Academic Consultant Post Now on ugc.ac.in

The candidates can download the admit card by using their registration number, and date of birth to check the hall ticket. Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 300 Matric Recruits, 10th Pass Eligible; Apply Online at joinindiannavy.gov.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card 2021: Also Read - Delhi Police Busts Fake Job Racket Offering Employment in Indian Railways, 4 Arrested

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter the registration number

Enter the date of birth and other required details and click on submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

We request the candidates, to check all the information available on the hall ticket carefully, like name, date of birth, registration number etc.

Click here to download the JKSSB admit card

It is important to note that through this recruitment drive, a total of 860 vacancies will be filled by the Board. “Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 23rd of October 2021,” the Board said in the statement.