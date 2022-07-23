JKSSB SI Exam 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cancelled the JK Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022 held on March 27 this year. As per the official notification, JKSSB took the drastic step after it constituted an Inquiry Committee to enquire into the alleged irregularities in the Written Test.Also Read - JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration For 1395 District Cadre Posts Begins at jkssb.nic.in| Check Details Here

“The matter was deliberated in the Board in its 206th meeting held on 22 July 2022. Now, therefore, in view of the above, the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector (Police), Home Department, advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021, under Item No.668, conducted on the result/score 27.03.2022, along-with sheet, notified vide No SSB/Secy/SI(P)/2022/4687-4701 dated 04-06-2022 are hereby cancelled ab-initio,” the official notification said. Also Read - JKSSB SI 2022 Result Declared at jkssb.nic.in; Check Via Direct Link Here

Candidates can check the cancellation notice on the official website jkssb.nic.in. Also Read - JKSSB SI Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Download Selection List Here

Here’s direct link to JKSSB SI exam canecllation notice.

JKSSB conducted the JKP SI exam 2022 on March 27 in OMR-Based written Objective Type and the result was declared on June 4. The recruitment drive was conducted for a total of 1200 posts of Sub Inspectors under the Home Department, UT Cadre, under Advertisement Notice No 06 of 2021.