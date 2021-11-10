JKSSB Recruitment 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board(JKSSB) has released a recruitment notification under which it will hire candidates for the post of Sub Inspector(SI). The Board in a notification said, “The J&K Services Selection Board invites online application from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for UT Cadre post of the Sub Inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.”Also Read - MPHC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 708 Vacancies at mphc.gov.in | Check Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details

Eligible candidates planning to apply for the post must check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board which is jkssb.nic.in. A total of 800 candidates will be hired for the post of Sub-Inspector through this recruitment drive. Also Read - FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 300 Vacancies in Various Post | Direct Link Available HERE

Note, the last date to submit the application form is Dec 10, 2021. Also Read - PETT 2021: Final Answer Key Released on educationrecruitmentboard.com | Here's How to Check

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Based on the candidate’s performance in the written test, physical standard test, and physical endurance test, a candidate will be hired for the post of Sub-Inspector. Candidates applying for the post must note that they have to qualify for all the above tests in order to be eligible for appearing for the next level of selection.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category must pay a total of Rs 550 as an application fee, whereas a candidate belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST must pay a sum of Rs 400 as an application fee. The application fee can be paid either through Net Banking, Credit, or Debit cards.