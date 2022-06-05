JKSSB SI Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the results of the JK Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022 on Sunday, June 6. Candidates who appeared in the JKSSB SI Exam 2022 may access and download their results from the board’s website — jkssb.nic.in.Also Read - JKSSB SI Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Download Selection List Here

JKSSB had conducted the recruitment exam for the post of 1,200 Sub Inspectors in the Jammu and Kashmir Police under the Home Department, UT Cadre. A total of 97,793 candidates appeared in the JKSSB SI examination.

How to check JKSSB SI Result 2022?

Visit the official website — jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department), advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021.”

The result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a print out of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download JKSSB SI Result 2022 HERE.