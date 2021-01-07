JKSSC Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSC) has invited applications for 1700 posts including that of Librarian, Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer, Binder, Driver amongst others. All those who are interested can visit the official website jkssb.nic.in and apply by January 16, 2021. Students must note that apart from the posts mentioned above, a total of 1246 posts in the JKSSB Financial Department have also been notified.

JKSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

144 vacancies- Transport sector,

78 vacancies- Labour and Employment

79 vacancies — Culture,

137 vacancies–Election,

16 vacancies– Tribal Affairs

1246 vacancies– Finance Department.

JKSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a domicile of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

Educational Qualification will depend on the post you are applying for.

JKSSC Recruitment 2021: Step-by-step Guide to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Online application form’. Now click on ‘posts Advertisement Notice No. 04 of 2020’

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen. Hit ‘Apply’

Step 4: You will first need to register if you haven’t already. Otherwise, look for the Login link on the page, and click on it

Step 5: Enter all details as asked including your name, email address, mobile number

Step 6: Now, fill the application form

Step 7: Upload the required documents. Pay the fee.