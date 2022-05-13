JMI Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia, JMI has extended the last date for the registration process for admission to all programmes till May 25, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official website of JMI at www.jmi.ac.in. Also Read - Karnataka State Law University Recruitment 2022: Apply For 18 Guest Faculty Posts Till May 16| Read Details Here

"In view of the extension in the last date of CUET Admission form, the ViceChancellor, JMI has very kindly approved the extension in the last date of the filling of online application form for all JMI Post Graduate/Under Graduate /PG Diploma/Advanced Diploma/Diploma programmes and Foreign Nationals/NRI wards except Ph.D. programmes for the Academic Session 2022-2023 from 13th May, 2022 to 25th May, 2022," reads an official notice available on the university's admission portal.

The applicants who have applied for JMI programmes under CUET are also required to fill the JMI registration form at the university examinations website till May 25.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill the application form.

JMI Admission 2022: How to Apply Online