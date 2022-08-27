Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Central University has started the registration process for admission to the undergraduate programmes of the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main 2022) and National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 today, August 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the University at jmicoe.in. The last date to submit the JMI application form is August 29, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts at upsconline.nic.in| Check Notification Here
"The online portal of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations website, jmicoe.in, shall remain open from August 27 to 29 for registration of admission to undergraduate admissions of JEE/NATA and the programmes of the JMI whose test is being conducted by CUET", JMI in an official notification said.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: How to Fill Application Form?
- Visit the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) at www.jmi.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the admissions section.
- Now click on www.jmicoe.in link. Now click on the admission link.
- First, register yourself on the portal.
- Now, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill in the application form.
- Upload the necessary document.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for further reference.