JMI Admission 2023 Through CUET: UG, PG Courses Application Form Out at jmi.ac.in. Details Inside
JMI Admission 2023 Through CUET: The last date for submission of the online application is April 3, 2023.
JMI Admission 2023: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Central University has started the registration process for undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) programme today, March 3, 2023. At Present, the Institute is offering 15 Undergraduate(UG) and 5 Postgraduate (PG) programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) scores. “Admission to twenty courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Students are required to fill both CUET and JMI forms for these courses,” JMI in an official notification said.
Also Read:
The last date for submission of the online application is April 3, 2023. One can check the important dates, programme names, and the official website here.
You may like to read
JMI Admission 2023 Through CUET: Check Important Dates Here
- Last date to apply: April 03, 2023
- Opening of forms for editing: April 04, 2023 to April 06, 2023
- Date of Issue of Admit Cards: April 10, 2023 onwards
- Commencement of Entrance Test: April 15, 2023 onwards
- Last Date for submitting Qualifying Exam result: September 30, 2023
JMI Official Website
- Students are advised to follow university websites https://www.jmi.ac.in/ and http://jmicoe.in/ for more details and updates.
JMI UG Admission 2023 Through CUET
Courses offered to NTA (National Testing Agency) for Conducting Entrance Test through CUET are as follows.
- BA (Hons) Turkish Language & Literature
- BA(Hons) Sanskrit
- BA (Hons) French & Francophone Studies
- BA (Hons) Spanish & Latin American Studies
- BA (Hons) History
- BA (Hons) Hindi
- BA (Hons) Urdu
- BA (Hons) Korean Language
- BA (Hons) Persian
- BSc Biotechnology
- BVoc Solar Energy
- BSc (Hons) Physics
- BSc (Hons) Chemistry
- BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics
- BA (Hons) Economics
JMI PG Admission 2023 Through CUET
- MA Persian
- MA Sanskrit
- MA Educational Planning and Administration
- MSc Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies (Self Finance)
- PG Diploma in Disaster Management (Self Finance)
JMI Prospectus 2023-24 PDF – Direct Link
JMI PG Admission 2023 Through CUET: Check Procedure for admission to the above programs
- Visit the website for registration and admission form for the above courses at www .nta.ac.i
- Must take the CUET 2023 Entrance Test.
- Fill Online Admission form of JMI at www .jmicoe.in
- Enter the CUET Application number in JMI Form.
- The Rank list will be published based on the final rank of CUET 2023, strictly as per merit and JMI Admission Policy.
For more details, Students are advised to follow the university websites https://www.jmi.ac.in/ and http://jmicoe.in/ for more details and updates.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.