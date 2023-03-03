Home

Education

JMI Admission 2023 Through CUET: UG, PG Courses Application Form Out at jmi.ac.in. Details Inside

JMI Admission 2023 Through CUET: The last date for submission of the online application is April 3, 2023.

JMI Admission begins.

JMI Admission 2023: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Central University has started the registration process for undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) programme today, March 3, 2023. At Present, the Institute is offering 15 Undergraduate(UG) and 5 Postgraduate (PG) programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) scores. “Admission to twenty courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Students are required to fill both CUET and JMI forms for these courses,” JMI in an official notification said.

The last date for submission of the online application is April 3, 2023. One can check the important dates, programme names, and the official website here.

JMI Admission 2023 Through CUET: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: April 03, 2023

Opening of forms for editing: April 04, 2023 to April 06, 2023

Date of Issue of Admit Cards: April 10, 2023 onwards

Commencement of Entrance Test: April 15, 2023 onwards

Last Date for submitting Qualifying Exam result: September 30, 2023

JMI Official Website

Students are advised to follow university websites https://www.jmi.ac.in/ and http://jmicoe.in/ for more details and updates.

JMI UG Admission 2023 Through CUET

Courses offered to NTA (National Testing Agency) for Conducting Entrance Test through CUET are as follows.

BA (Hons) Turkish Language & Literature

BA(Hons) Sanskrit

BA (Hons) French & Francophone Studies

BA (Hons) Spanish & Latin American Studies

BA (Hons) History

BA (Hons) Hindi

BA (Hons) Urdu

BA (Hons) Korean Language

BA (Hons) Persian

BSc Biotechnology

BVoc Solar Energy

BSc (Hons) Physics

BSc (Hons) Chemistry

BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics

BA (Hons) Economics

JMI PG Admission 2023 Through CUET

MA Persian

MA Sanskrit

MA Educational Planning and Administration

MSc Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies (Self Finance)

PG Diploma in Disaster Management (Self Finance)

JMI Prospectus 2023-24 PDF – Direct Link

JMI PG Admission 2023 Through CUET: Check Procedure for admission to the above programs

Visit the website for registration and admission form for the above courses at www .nta.ac.i

Must take the CUET 2023 Entrance Test.

Fill Online Admission form of JMI at www .jmicoe.in

Enter the CUET Application number in JMI Form.

The Rank list will be published based on the final rank of CUET 2023, strictly as per merit and JMI Admission Policy.

For more details, Students are advised to follow the university websites https://www.jmi.ac.in/ and http://jmicoe.in/ for more details and updates.

