JMI to Celebrate Centenary Year Convocation Today; Over 12,000 Students to Get Degrees. Topper List Inside

Mohd Majid Akhtar of the Department of Computer Engineering topped the M.Tech-Computer Engineering Semester-III & IV(Year 2020). He secured a 9.76 CGPA. Check complete topper list here.

JMI Centenary Year Convocation 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is all set to celebrate its Centenary Year Convocation on Sunday(July 23) at Vigyan Bhawan. The convocation ceremony will honour the students who graduated in the Academic Years 2019 and 2020. The Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the distinguished Chief Guest for the occasion. He will also deliver the convocation address. Meanwhile, the convocation will be chaired by the Hon’ble Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

Nearly 12,500 students including gold medallists who passed out in the 2019 and 2020 academic sessions will be rewarded degrees and diplomas. Considering the limited space only gold medallists and PhD pass outs will be awarded their degrees at the Vigyan Bhawan. All other students will be awarded their degrees and diplomas at the university in the afternoon.

Due to security reasons and protocols only a limited number of invitation cards have been sent to media persons who cover education beat. They are requested to bring the Press Invite along with their valid government-issued ID cards for smooth entry to the Vigyan Bhawan. All are requested to arrive at the venue by 10.00 A.M. for security check and take their seats.

A special function will be organised in the evening at 5:30 pm at Dr. M. A. Ansari Auditorium of the university where the Chief Guest of the function Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena will distribute gold medals to the toppers. Teaching in all Departments/Centers shall remain suspended during July 22 and July 23, 2023.

JMI Celebrate Centenary Year Convocation Topper List

Mohd Majid Akhtar of the Department of Computer Engineering topped the M.Tech-Computer Engineering Semester-III & IV(Year 2020). He secured a 9.76 CGPA. Umar Salman of the Department of Computer Engineering topped the B.Tech-Computer Engineering Semester-VIII(Year 2020). Check the complete topper list here.

JMI Centenary Year Convocation LIVE Streaming

One can watch the live streaming of the JMI Celebrate Centenary Year Convocation on the official website of JMI University.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Jamia in Top 3

According to the NIRF rankings released by the Education Ministry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi secured the third position.

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Rank 4: Jadavpur University Kolkata

Jadavpur University Kolkata Rank 5 : Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Rank 6: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Rank 7: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore

Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore Rank 8: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore Rank 9: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh Rank 10: University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Jamia’s Position in Asia University Rankings

Jamia Millia Islamia has achieved another milestone by entering into the top 10 institutions of the country in the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings-2023. The university has moved upward to the 128th rank in Asia and remarkably improved its position from the 160th rank last year. For more details, visit the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

