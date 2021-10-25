New Delhi: JMI RCA admit card 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia is going to conduct Residential Coaching Academy exam. The admit card of the Jamia RCA Exam was available at its official website on October 13, 2021. JMI has officially announced the JMI RCA Date 2021 on the official website.Also Read - Bizarre! Goa Man Tricked Into Having Sex Change Surgery to Perform As Female Dancer, Duped of Rs 14 Lakh
JMI RCA Exam Date 2021
Jamia Millia Islamia RCA Exams was conducted on October 20, 2021. Exam Authority of Jamia Exam is going to conduct JMI Examination 2021 at various exam centers in Delhi. Also Read - This New Electric Moto-Scooter Has Garnered Insane Number Of Bookings
JMI RCA Hall Ticket 2021 Details
Some important details that are mentioned on the JMI RCA Admit Card 2021 Also Read - 'Waiting' at Railway Station Made Comfy With State-of-The-Art Executive Lounge in Varanasi
- Name of the Organization
- Exam Name
- Applicant Name
- Father’s Name
- Mother’s Name
- Gender
- Registration Number
- Date of Birth
- Reservation Category
- Roll Code
- School/College Code
- Name of the Subjects
- Student’s Roll Number
- Exam Date
- Exam Center
- Exam Timing
How to Download JMI RCA Admit Card 2021?
- First of all, Applicants have to open the official website that is https://www.jmi.ac.in
- From the home page of the official website check on the What’s New section
- Now Click on JMI RCA Admit Card 2021 Link
- Fill your details like Roll Number, Date of Birth
- Finally, Click on the search button and download a print out (hard Copy) for further use
What are the details required to download JMI RCA Hall Ticket 2021?
The applicant needs to submit their Application Number/Registration ID, Date of Birth & Password into the Login page to download JMI RCA Admit Card 2021.