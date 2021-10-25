New Delhi: JMI RCA admit card 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia is going to conduct Residential Coaching Academy exam. The admit card of the Jamia RCA Exam was available at its official website on October 13, 2021. JMI has officially announced the JMI RCA Date 2021 on the official website.Also Read - Bizarre! Goa Man Tricked Into Having Sex Change Surgery to Perform As Female Dancer, Duped of Rs 14 Lakh

JMI RCA Exam Date 2021

Jamia Millia Islamia RCA Exams was conducted on October 20, 2021. Exam Authority of Jamia Exam is going to conduct JMI Examination 2021 at various exam centers in Delhi. Also Read - This New Electric Moto-Scooter Has Garnered Insane Number Of Bookings

JMI RCA Hall Ticket 2021 Details

Some important details that are mentioned on the JMI RCA Admit Card 2021

Name of the Organization

Exam Name

Applicant Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Gender

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Reservation Category

Roll Code

School/College Code

Name of the Subjects

Student’s Roll Number

Exam Date

Exam Center

Exam Timing

How to Download JMI RCA Admit Card 2021?

First of all, Applicants have to open the official website that is https://www.jmi.ac.in

From the home page of the official website check on the What’s New section

Now Click on JMI RCA Admit Card 2021 Link

Fill your details like Roll Number, Date of Birth

Finally, Click on the search button and download a print out (hard Copy) for further use

What are the details required to download JMI RCA Hall Ticket 2021?

The applicant needs to submit their Application Number/Registration ID, Date of Birth & Password into the Login page to download JMI RCA Admit Card 2021.