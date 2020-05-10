New Delhi: With the university, just like all educational institutions in the country, shut due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has released a revised schedule, albeit tentative, for the upcoming academic session. Also Read - 'During COVID-19, it Can Teach us How to Strengthen Ourselves': JNU V-C Defends Webinar on Ramayana

In a statement, JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Tentatively, students are expected to return to JNU campus between June 25 and June 30 so that they can complete their remaining academic components and complete their examinations, which will be completed by July 31."

Notably, in April, the university had allowed all its schools and special centres to hold midterm and semester examinations via the mode of their choice. Of the 13 schools, five opted for the online mode. The rest will hold offline exams after the lockdown.

The statement further said that even if the examination results are not ready by July 31, students can register for the next semester, which, the V-C said, will start from August 1. He added that the registration process would be completely online.

“We have also made sure that research scholars who have to submit their theses/dissertations will not face any difficulty as the deadline for submission is shifted to December 31, 2020,” the statement further quoted the V-C as saying.

However, the university also made it clear that the schedule was subject to change as per COVID-19 developments and related guidance from government and University Grants Commission (UGC).