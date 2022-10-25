JNU UG Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the JNU UG second merit list for undergraduate (UG) programmes tomorrow, October 26, 2022. Candidates can download the JNU UG 2022 round 2 Allotment by visiting the official website of the University at jnu.ac.in. They will be able to block seats allotted in JNU UG 2nd merit list till October 28. JNU has released the application form for admission in UG courses through CUET on September 27, 2022, for admission in 342 undergraduate(UG) courses.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 40 Posts at nainitalbank.co.in

Earlier today, Jawaharlal Nehru University revised the merit list schedule for the UG Admission 2022. According to the revised admission schedule, the University will hold the physical verification of admission/registration of shortlisted candidates from November 1 to November 4. Also Read - UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 894 Forest Guard Posts at psc.uk.gov.in Till Nov 11. Read Details Here

JNU UG Admission 2022 Revised Schedule For UG, COP Programme

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats: 20 October to 31 October, 2022(tentative)

Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates: 01 November to 04, November, 2022

Release of final list after registration, wherever considered necessary: 9 November, 2022

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of final lists: 9 November to 10, November, 2022(tentative)

Physical verification of Admission/registration of final list of selected candidates: 14 November, 2022

Commencement of classes: 21 November, 2022

Deadline of Admission/Registration: 30 November 2022

First List: 20 October to 23 October

Second List: 26 October to 28 October

Third List: 30 October to 31, October

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the merit list. Also Read - RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Register For 200 Posts From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Details Inside