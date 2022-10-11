JNU Admission 2022 Through CUET: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the application process for its MA, MSc, and MCA courses for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 examination, can fill up the application form by visiting the official website of the University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To complete the application process, a candidate needs to enter his/her CUET PG Application number, date of birth, and security code. Candidates can check the important dates, application fee, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins For AIQ Seats at mcc.nic.in. Direct Link Here

JNU MA, MSc, MCA ADMISSION 2022: CHECK OFFICIAL WEBSITE

JNU MA, MSc, MCA ADMISSION 2022: CHECK FEE HERE

Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories are required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) categories are required to pay Rs 100.

Foreign nationals need to pay an application fee of Rs 2392.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

JNU MA, MSc, MCA ADMISSION 2022: HOW TO FILL APPLICATION FORM

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Applications are inviting for M.A./M.Sc/MCA through CUET-PG.

Register yourself on the portal.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the documents.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Also Read - TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 Registration Begins at tseamcet.nic.in. Check Revised Schedule Here