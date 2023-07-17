Home

JNU Admission 2023 Through CUET Begins For UG Courses; Check Seat Matrix, Eligibility

JNU UG Admission 2023 Registration Date: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has commenced the online registration process for admission to undergraduate programmes.

JNU Admission 2023 Through CUET Begins For UG Courses.(Photo Credit: Freepix.com)

JNU UG Admission 2023 Registration Date: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has commenced the online registration process for admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) conducted by National Testing Agency(NTA) can only apply online from July 16 to August 2, 2023. The intake and eligibility criteria along with other details are mentioned in the JNU EProspectus available at jnu.ac.in.

JNU UG Admission 2023 Official Website

JNU UG Admission 2023 Through CUET: Check Programmes of Study (Under Graduate and Certificate of Proficiency)

Centre of Studies, Programme of Study & Languages for admissions: Centre of Persian and Central Asian Studies

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in Persian

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in Pashto

Certificate of Proficiency in Pashto

Certificate of Proficiency in Uzbek

Centre of Arabic and African Studies

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in Arabic

Certificate of Proficiency in Hebrew

Centre for Japanese Studies

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in Japanese

Centre for Korean Studies

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in Korean

Certificate of Proficiency in Mongolian

Centre for Chinese & South-East Asian Studies

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in Chinese

Certificate of Proficiency in Bahasa Indonesia

Centre for French and Francophone Studies

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in French

Centre of German Studies

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in German

Centre of Indian Languages

Certificate of Proficiency in Urdu

Centre of Russian Studies

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in Russian

Centre of Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Latin American Studies

B.A.(Hons.) 1st year in Spanish

JNU UG Admission 2023: Know How to Fill Application Form?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Check details below.

Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Fill up the application form by entering your educational qualification.

Upload the necessary scanned documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

JNU UG Admission 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies (CPCAS) Persian – PERU (401) and Pashto – PUSU (410): Senior School Certificate (10+2) or equivalent examination from a recognised Board/University with minimum of 45% marks. The candidates who are due to appear in Senior School Certificate (10+2) or equivalent examination are eligible to apply. For more details, check the prospectus shared below.

JNU UG Admission 2023: Seat Matrix

“80% of the seats in the First Year of 3-year B.A.(Hons.) programme in the School are earmarked for those who have either passed the Senior School Certificate or equivalent examination in the year 2022 or are due to appear in 2023, and the remaining 20% are open to all other candidates,” reads the official notification. For more details, visit the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

