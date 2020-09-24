New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released JNU 2020 admit card for JNUEE or JNU admissions on its official website. Candidates are requested to visit jnuexams.nta.nic.in for the process of downloading their respective admit cards. Also Read - NEET Result 2020 Expected to be Announced By October 12, Answer Keys to be Out on September 28 | Check Details

The JNUEE 2020 examination will be held from October 5 to 8, 2020, at various centres.

JNUEE Admit Card 2020: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jnuexams.nta.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Admit Card: JNUEE 2020 tab’.

Step 3: Fill all necessary detials like application number and your date of birth

Step 4: The JNUEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JNUEE admit card 2020 and take its print out for future use.

According to the official data released by JNU, 116558 candidates had registered for JNUEEE and JNU CEEB last year. This year, over 1.35 lakh candidates have applied for the entrance test.

“For JNU Entrance Exam 2020 conducted by NTA, a record 1,35,462 applications have been received – 22 per cent increase as compared to last year. Clearly students across India have whole-heartedly embraced our transition to the computer-based mode of the entrance exam,” VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.