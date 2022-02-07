New Delhi: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has been appointed as the first woman Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Pandit who is currently a political science professor at Savitribai Phule University in Maharashtra was appointed the top post on Monday by the Ministry of Education (MoE). “Her appointment is for a period of five years,” a senior MoE official said. The 59-year-old Pandit is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in International Relations.Also Read - 'Girls Supposed to Know…’: JNU's Circular on Sexual Harassment Draws Flak; Students Protest

M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of acting VC at JNU after his five year term ended last year, was last week appointed as the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Also Read - JNUEE 2021: NTA Releases Final Answer Key on nta.ac.in | Know Steps to Download

“President Ram Nath Kovind, who is Visitor to the University, has approved the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU Vice Chancellor. Her appointment is for a period of five years,” a senior MoE official said. Also Read - Viral Video: JNU Security Guard Dances to 'Julie-Julie', Rocks The Internet With His Talent | Watch

Pandit began her teaching career from Goa University in 1988 and moved to Pune University in 1993. She has held administrative position in various academic bodies. She has also been a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and Visitor’s nominee to central universities. In her career, she has guided 29 PhDs.