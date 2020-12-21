As part of IV reopening, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to reopen the campus for the science stream’s PWD (persons with disabilities)-Ph.D. students from December 21. The students must note that the university instructed students to undergo seven-day self-quarantine after arriving in the national capital from outstations. Also Read - New Strain of Coronavirus: Several EU Countries Ban Flights From UK | Check List

"PWD-Ph.D. science students from all sciences schools/certificate/special center (both day scholars and hostellers) who require to access the laboratory are allowed to enter the campus," the JNU said in a statement.

"All students have to undergo self-quarantine of seven days after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the university. Upon arrival on the campus, every student will fill-up and submit the self-declaration form," the statement added.

The Central Library, canteens and dhabas will remain closed. Meanwhile, JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in a tweet said that considering the safety and security of the students, while following the government guidelines stringently, JNU is opening the campus in a phased manner.

The JNU was physically shut in March in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, the university had reopened partially from November 2 after a months-long coronavirus-induced lockdown.