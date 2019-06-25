New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said on Tuesday it had deferred discussion on proposal to make Hindi a compulsory subject for undergraduate courses in the university. The varsity said such “irresponsible” statements were “undesirable and condemnable” and clarified that the administration had not taken any such decision.

Reports had suggested earlier that the JNU administration, in its Academic Council meeting scheduled on June 28, would propose making Hindi a compulsory subject for undergraduate courses. Even the idea had invited criticism from both student and teacher bodies.

“The university has recently conducted a workshop to discuss various issues related to the Draft National Education Policy. Therefore, the discussion on the agenda item in the Academic Council has been deferred,” JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had called the proposal an imposition of Hindi on students. However, Kumar insisted that some students were spreading misinformation in the media, claiming that the administration had imposed Hindi as a compulsory subject in undergraduate programmes.

“Such irresponsible statements are undesirable and condemnable. It is to clarify that the JNU administration has not taken any such decision,” he said. At JNU, undergraduate courses are either B.Tech or BA language courses such as Arabic, French, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, German, Persian, Pashto and Korean. (With Agency Inputs)